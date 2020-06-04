Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Pentair Plc (PNR , MWA , LECO , ITT , SWK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.27%; Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) ranks second with a gain of 1.06%; and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO ) ranks third with a loss of 0.14%.

Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT ) follows with a loss of 0.27% and Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.44%.

