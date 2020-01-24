Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Parker Hannifin (PH , CFX , ITW , MIDD , FLS )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH ) ranks first with a gain of 1.54%; Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.52%; and Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.18%.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD ) follows with a gain of 0.91% and Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.84%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illinois Tool Wo on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $155.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Illinois Tool Wo have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Illinois Tool Wo for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.