Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Kennametal Inc (KMT , XYL , RXN , BOOM , MLI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) ranks first with a gain of 11.31%; Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) ranks second with a gain of 10.41%; and Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN ) ranks third with a gain of 9.87%.

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM ) follows with a gain of 8.26% and Mueller Inds (NYSE:MLI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.64%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kennametal Inc and will alert subscribers who have KMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.