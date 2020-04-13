Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Hillenbrand Inc (HI , MLI , GTLS , AIMC , MWA )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI ) ranks first with a gain of 9.71%; Mueller Inds (NYSE:MLI ) ranks second with a gain of 8.55%; and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS ) ranks third with a gain of 7.71%.

Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC ) follows with a gain of 6.33% and Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.08%.

