Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Harsco Corp (HSC , CFX , WWD , GTLS , MWA )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) ranks first with a gain of 15.71%; Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) ranks second with a gain of 12.66%; and Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD ) ranks third with a gain of 9.85%.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS ) follows with a gain of 8.90% and Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.58%.

