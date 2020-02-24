Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Colfax Corp (CFX , HI , ITT , GTLS , DOV )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) ranks first with a gain of 6.14%; Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.56%; and Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT ) ranks third with a gain of 3.37%.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS ) follows with a gain of 1.25% and Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.35%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Colfax Corp and will alert subscribers who have CFX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.