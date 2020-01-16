Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Briggs & Strattn (BGG , XYL , MWA , PNR , DOV )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG ) ranks first with a gain of 1.79%; Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.33%; and Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.94%.

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR ) follows with a gain of 0.57% and Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.42%.

