Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Briggs & Strattn (BGG , GTLS , NDSN , KMT , ITT )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG ) ranks first with a gain of 5.09%; Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.37%; and Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.06%.

Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) follows with a gain of 1.20% and Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.98%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Itt Inc on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Itt Inc have risen 22.2%. We continue to monitor Itt Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.