Best Relative Performance in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands (SPB , PG , CHD , KMB , CL )

Below are the top five companies in the Household Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB ) ranks first with a gain of 1.46%; Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.94%; and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) ranks third with a gain of 0.94%.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB ) follows with a gain of 0.57% and Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.42%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kimberly-Clark on November 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $136.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Kimberly-Clark have risen 6.8%. We continue to monitor Kimberly-Clark for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.