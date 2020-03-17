Best Relative Performance in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL , H , HLT , MAR , CHH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL ) ranks first with a gain of 3.12%; Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H ) ranks second with a loss of 6.23%; and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT ) ranks third with a loss of 8.25%.

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) follows with a loss of 10.58% and Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 11.98%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hilton Worldwide on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $104.42. Since that call, shares of Hilton Worldwide have fallen 24.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.