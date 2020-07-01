Best Relative Performance in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Taylor Morriso-A (TMHC , LEN , KBH , TPH , PHM )

Below are the top five companies in the Homebuilding industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.76%; Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) ranks second with a gain of 2.65%; and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.63%.

Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) follows with a gain of 1.47% and Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.95%.

