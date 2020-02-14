Best Relative Performance in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Taylor Morriso-A (TMHC , KBH , TPH , DHI , PHM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.39%; Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.64%; and Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) ranks third with a gain of 0.69%.

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI ) follows with a gain of 0.11% and Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.02%.

