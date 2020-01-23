Best Relative Performance in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Taylor Morriso-A (TMHC , LEN , KBH , PHM , DHI )

We looked at the Homebuilding industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.00%; Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.28%; and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks third with a gain of 0.98%.

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) follows with a gain of 0.80% and Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

