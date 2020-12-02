Best Relative Performance in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Lennar Corp-A (LEN , CCS , TMHC , TPH , TOL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) ranks first with a gain of 2.63%; Century Communit (NYSE:CCS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.61%; and Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.28%.

Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) follows with a gain of 1.53% and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.40%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.