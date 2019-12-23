Best Relative Performance in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Kb Home (KBH , TPH , MDC , PHM , DHI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks first with a gain of 3.73%; Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.94%; and Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.69%.

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) follows with a gain of 2.64% and Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.56%.

