Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Omnicell Inc (OMCL , MDRX , CERN , VEEV , EVH )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Technology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL ) ranks first with a gain of 11.22%; Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX ) ranks second with a gain of 9.10%; and Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN ) ranks third with a gain of 7.05%.

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV ) follows with a gain of 6.93% and Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.21%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omnicell Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $80.54. Since that call, shares of Omnicell Inc have fallen 29.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.