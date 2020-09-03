Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Allscripts Healt (MDRX , TDOC , CERN , VCRA , VEEV )

We looked at the Health Care Technology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX ) ranks first with a gain of 5.82%; Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.17%; and Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.09%.

Vocera Communica (NYSE:VCRA ) follows with a gain of 0.12% and Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.20%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allscripts Healt and will alert subscribers who have MDRX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.