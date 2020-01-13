Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Quidel Corp (QDEL , STAA , MMSI , OSUR , WST )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Supplies industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL ) ranks first with a gain of 3.68%; Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA ) ranks second with a gain of 3.30%; and Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.82%.

Orasure Tech (NASDAQ:OSUR ) follows with a gain of 1.40% and West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.77%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Quidel Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Quidel Corp have risen 27.3%. We continue to monitor Quidel Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.