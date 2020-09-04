Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Quidel Corp (QDEL , HAE , WST , ALGN , XRAY )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Supplies industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL ) ranks first with a gain of 7.46%; Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE ) ranks second with a gain of 5.89%; and West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST ) ranks third with a gain of 4.21%.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN ) follows with a gain of 4.08% and Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.91%.

