Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Radnet Inc (RDNT , DGX , LH , DVA , CVS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT ) ranks first with a gain of 0.54%; Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX ) ranks second with a loss of 0.38%; and Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH ) ranks third with a loss of 1.35%.

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA ) follows with a loss of 2.29% and Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.54%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Radnet Inc and will alert subscribers who have RDNT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.