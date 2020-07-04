Best Relative Performance in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Ventas Inc (VTR , NHI , CTRE , MPW , HTA )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR ) ranks first with a gain of 16.07%; Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI ) ranks second with a gain of 14.47%; and Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) ranks third with a gain of 9.89%.

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) follows with a gain of 9.65% and Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.75%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Healthcare Tru-A on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.94. Since that call, shares of Healthcare Tru-A have fallen 24.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.