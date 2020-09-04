Best Relative Performance in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Natl Health Inv (NHI , OHI , VTR , SBRA , DOC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI ) ranks first with a gain of 14.14%; Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI ) ranks second with a gain of 12.11%; and Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR ) ranks third with a gain of 11.34%.

Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) follows with a gain of 10.81% and Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.14%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Physicians Realt on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.70. Since that call, shares of Physicians Realt have fallen 24.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.