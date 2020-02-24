Best Relative Performance in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Ltc Properties (LTC , HTA , VTR , SNR , HR )
We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.76%; Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) ranks second with a gain of 1.14%; and Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.95%.
New Senior Inves (NYSE:SNR ) follows with a gain of 0.85% and Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.64%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ltc Properties and will alert subscribers who have LTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance ltc properties healthcare tru-a ventas inc new senior inves healthcare rlty