Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Universal Hlth-B (UHS , SEM , HCA , BKD , THC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Facilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS ) ranks first with a gain of 1.19%; Select Medical (NYSE:SEM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.65%; and Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.49%.

Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD ) follows with a gain of 0.42% and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.25%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tenet Healthcare on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Tenet Healthcare have risen 48.9%. We continue to monitor Tenet Healthcare for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.