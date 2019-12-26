Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Tandem Diabetes (TNDM, ABMD , PODD , BAX , BSX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) ranks first with a gain of 1.19%; Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) ranks second with a gain of 1.09%; and Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD ) ranks third with a gain of 0.42%.

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX ) follows with a gain of 0.20% and Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.20%.

