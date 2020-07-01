Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Tandem Diabetes (TNDM, EW , BSX , VAR , HOLX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) ranks first with a gain of 2.75%; Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) ranks second with a gain of 1.37%; and Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.36%.

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR ) follows with a gain of 1.03% and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.02%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tandem Diabetes and will alert subscribers who have TNDM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.