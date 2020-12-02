Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Invacare Corp (IVC , BDX , EW , ABT , BAX )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.25%; Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.75%; and Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.00%.

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) follows with a gain of 0.99% and Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.62%.

