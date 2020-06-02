Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Owens & Minor (OMI , PDCO , CAH , HSIC , MCK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Distributors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI ) ranks first with a gain of 10.93%; Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO ) ranks second with a gain of 4.25%; and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH ) ranks third with a gain of 2.25%.

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC ) follows with a gain of 1.95% and Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.94%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mckesson Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mckesson Corp in search of a potential trend change.