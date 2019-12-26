Best Relative Performance in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR , DG , OLLI , BIG , TGT )

We looked at the General Merchandise Stores industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.85%; Dollar General C (NYSE:DG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.70%; and Ollie'S Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.68%.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG ) follows with a gain of 0.17% and Target Corp (NYSE:TGT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.16%.

