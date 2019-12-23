Best Relative Performance in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A (SKX , CROX , DECK , SHOO , WWW )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Footwear industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX ) ranks first with a gain of 2.74%; Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX ) ranks second with a gain of 2.67%; and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK ) ranks third with a gain of 2.35%.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO ) follows with a gain of 1.52% and Wolverine World (NYSE:WWW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.45%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steven Madden on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Steven Madden have risen 33.2%. We continue to monitor Steven Madden for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: relative performance skechers usa-a crocs inc deckers outdoor steven madden wolverine world