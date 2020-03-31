Best Relative Performance in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Ii-Vi Inc (IIVI , GLW , APH , VSH , DLB )

We looked at the Electronic Components industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI ) ranks first with a gain of 3.49%; Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) ranks second with a gain of 2.60%; and Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH ) ranks third with a gain of 2.10%.

Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH ) follows with a gain of 1.44% and Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.39%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 24.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.