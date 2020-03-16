Best Relative Performance in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Ii-Vi Inc (IIVI , VSH , DLB , GLW , BDC )

We looked at the Electronic Components industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI ) ranks first with a gain of 17.45%; Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH ) ranks second with a gain of 14.50%; and Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB ) ranks third with a gain of 12.20%.

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) follows with a gain of 11.38% and Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.30%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ii-Vi Inc and will alert subscribers who have IIVI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.