Best Relative Performance in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Ii-Vi Inc (IIVI , VSH , DLB , GLW , BDC )

Written on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:29am
By James Quinn

We looked at the Electronic Components industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI ) ranks first with a gain of 17.45%; Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH ) ranks second with a gain of 14.50%; and Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB ) ranks third with a gain of 12.20%.

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) follows with a gain of 11.38% and Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.30%.

