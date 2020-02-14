Best Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK , HE , NEE , POR , ETR )

Below are the top five companies in the Electric Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) ranks first with a gain of 2.24%; Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE ) ranks second with a gain of 2.02%; and Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.93%.

Portland General (NYSE:POR ) follows with a gain of 1.79% and Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.28%.

