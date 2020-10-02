Best Relative Performance in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Bank Of America (BAC , WFC , JPM , USB , C )

We looked at the Diversified Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) ranks first with a loss of 0.17%; Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) ranks second with a loss of 0.29%; and Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) ranks third with a loss of 0.32%.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) follows with a loss of 0.33% and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.35%.

