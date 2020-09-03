Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA , NAVI , ENVA , LC , SC )

We looked at the Consumer Finance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.96%; Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.48%; and Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA ) ranks third with a loss of 0.16%.

Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC ) follows with a loss of 1.17% and Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.60%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pra Group Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pra Group Inc in search of a potential trend change.