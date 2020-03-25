Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI , ENVA , AXP , SYF , GDOT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Consumer Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks first with a gain of 21.78%; Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA ) ranks second with a gain of 17.99%; and American Express (NYSE:AXP ) ranks third with a gain of 17.18%.

Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF ) follows with a gain of 16.41% and Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 16.17%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Navient Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.80. Since that call, shares of Navient Corp have fallen 52.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.