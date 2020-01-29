Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Green Dot Corp-A (GDOT , AXP , DFS , SYF , ALLY )

We looked at the Consumer Finance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT ) ranks first with a gain of 2.25%; American Express (NYSE:AXP ) ranks second with a gain of 2.08%; and Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.02%.

Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF ) follows with a gain of 1.89% and Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.79%.

