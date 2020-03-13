Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Encore Capital G (ECPG , ALLY , ENVA , PRAA , SC )

Below are the top five companies in the Consumer Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Encore Capital G (NASDAQ:ECPG ) ranks first with a loss of 5.24%; Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) ranks second with a loss of 5.50%; and Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA ) ranks third with a loss of 6.16%.

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA ) follows with a loss of 7.96% and Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 8.59%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Encore Capital G. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Encore Capital G in search of a potential trend change.