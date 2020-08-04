Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Capital One Fina (COF , ECPG , NAVI , DFS , ALLY )

Below are the top five companies in the Consumer Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF ) ranks first with a gain of 12.20%; Encore Capital G (NASDAQ:ECPG ) ranks second with a gain of 11.92%; and Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks third with a gain of 11.89%.

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS ) follows with a gain of 11.12% and Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.98%.

