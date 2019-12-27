Best Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of American Express (AXP , COF , ALLY , SLM , DFS )

We looked at the Consumer Finance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

American Express (NYSE:AXP ) ranks first with a gain of 0.57%; Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF ) ranks second with a gain of 0.51%; and Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) ranks third with a gain of 0.46%.

Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM ) follows with a gain of 0.33% and Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.25%.

