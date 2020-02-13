Best Relative Performance in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Fluor Corp (FLR , MTZ , GVA , KBR , PWR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Construction & Engineering industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks first with a gain of 5.05%; Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ ) ranks second with a gain of 2.27%; and Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.97%.

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) follows with a gain of 1.80% and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.39%.

