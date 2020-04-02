Best Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Harmonic Inc (HLIT , AAOI , CIEN , NTCT , VIAV )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT ) ranks first with a gain of 4.12%; Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.10%; and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.85%.

Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT ) follows with a gain of 2.80% and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.70%.

