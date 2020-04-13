Best Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Commscope Holdin (COMM , VSAT , FFIV , MSI , NTGR )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM ) ranks first with a gain of 4.10%; Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.76%; and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV ) ranks third with a gain of 3.71%.

Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI ) follows with a gain of 3.46% and Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.32%.

