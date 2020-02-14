Best Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Comtech Telecomm (CMTL , ANET , AAOI , JNPR , SATS )

Below are the top five companies in the Communications Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL ) ranks first with a gain of 4.88%; Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) ranks second with a gain of 2.52%; and Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.01%.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR ) follows with a gain of 1.92% and Echostar Corp-A (NASDAQ:SATS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.89%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Comtech Telecomm and will alert subscribers who have CMTL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.