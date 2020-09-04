Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Trex Co Inc (TREX , PGTI , FBHS , OC , APOG )

We looked at the Building Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX ) ranks first with a gain of 14.93%; Pgt Innovations (NYSE:PGTI ) ranks second with a gain of 8.80%; and Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) ranks third with a gain of 8.34%.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC ) follows with a gain of 7.19% and Apogee Enterpr (NASDAQ:APOG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.61%.

