Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Quanex Building (NX , AOS , LII , APOG , WMS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Building Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Quanex Building (NYSE:NX ) ranks first with a gain of 5.16%; Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.55%; and Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII ) ranks third with a gain of 1.74%.

Apogee Enterpr (NASDAQ:APOG ) follows with a gain of 1.47% and Advanced Drainag (NYSE:WMS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.20%.

