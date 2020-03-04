Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Vertex Pharm (VRTX , GILD , AMGN , INCY , ABBV )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX ) ranks first with a gain of 7.33%; Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD ) ranks second with a gain of 6.19%; and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN ) ranks third with a gain of 4.44%.

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY ) follows with a gain of 3.90% and Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.27%.

