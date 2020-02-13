Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Radius Health In (RDUS , ESPR , ARDX , DVAX , IMGN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS ) ranks first with a gain of 7.03%; Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR ) ranks second with a gain of 5.91%; and Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX ) ranks third with a gain of 5.38%.

Dynavax Technolo (NASDAQ:DVAX ) follows with a gain of 4.63% and Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.59%.

