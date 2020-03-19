Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Heron Therapeuti (HRTX , GILD , AIMT , PBYI , PTCT )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Heron Therapeuti (NASDAQ:HRTX ) ranks first with a gain of 8.31%; Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD ) ranks second with a gain of 7.21%; and Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT ) ranks third with a gain of 4.43%.

Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI ) follows with a gain of 4.14% and Ptc Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.58%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Heron Therapeuti on February 18th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.76. Since that call, shares of Heron Therapeuti have fallen 50.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.