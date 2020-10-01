Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Adamas Pharmaceu (ADMS , FPRX , PBYI , TGTX , BMRN )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Adamas Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ADMS ) ranks first with a gain of 8.61%; Five Prime Thera (NASDAQ:FPRX ) ranks second with a gain of 7.44%; and Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI ) ranks third with a gain of 7.00%.

Tg Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX ) follows with a gain of 6.98% and Biomarin Pharmac (NASDAQ:BMRN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.75%.

